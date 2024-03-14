Devin Singletary shrugs off comparisons to Saquon Barkley after joining the Giants

By TOM CANAVAN The Associated Press
FILE - Houston Texans running back Devin Singletary carries the ball during an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Cleveland Browns, Jan. 13, 2024, in Houston. On a day the New York Giants lost star running back Saquon Barkley in free agency, general manager Joe Schoen found a replacement and bolstered his team's weak offensive line Monday, March 11, by agreeing to terms with halfback Devin Singletary and guard Jon Runyan Jr. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matt Patterson]

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Devin Singletary is not worried about being compared to Saquon Barkley. The New York Giants agreed to a contract with Singletary this week, shortly after Barkley reached a deal with the Philadelphia Eagles. Singletary was introduced Thursday, and he says all he can do is be himself. But he and Barkley have many similarities. Both are versatile runners who can catch the ball out of the backfield. They even wear the same uniform number — 26. Singletary previously played in Buffalo for Giants coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen.

