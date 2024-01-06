Devin McGlockton scores career-high 30 points, Boston College rallies to beat Georgia Tech 95-87

ATLANTA (AP) — Devin McGlockton scored a career-high 30 points, and Boston College rallied from a 16-point deficit in the second half and beat Georgia Tech 95-87 for its first Atlantic Coast Conference win and ending a five-game losing streak against the Yellow Jackets. Claudell Harris Jr. and McGlockton hit back-to-back 3-pointers as BC scored 11 straight points and ended the game on a 19-8 run. Harris added 26 points for Boston College (10-4, 1-2). Baye Ndongo scored 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Georgia Tech (8-6, 1-2). Kyle Sturdivant just missed a triple-double with 11 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.