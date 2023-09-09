Devin Leary throws for 4 TDs and Kentucky rallies twice to outlast Eastern Kentucky 28-17

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Devin Leary passed for four touchdowns, including two to Tayvion Robinson, as Kentucky scored four consecutive TDs to rally past and hold off Eastern Kentucky 28-17 on Saturday. The Wildcats entered as heavy favorites but spent much of an overcast day having to overcome their FCS neighbor. In fact, the Wildcats needed almost the entire first half just getting started offensively. They regrouped just before halftime as Leary found Robinson twice, Barion Brown and Ray Davis once and took charge from the second quarter and midway into the fourth. Parker McKinney completed 19 of 29 for 219 yards to surpass 10,000 career yards.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.