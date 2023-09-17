Devin Leary throws 3 TD passes, Ray Davis scores twice to lead Kentucky 35-3 blowout of Akron

LEXINGTON, Ky (AP) — Devin Leary threw for three touchdowns, including one to Ray Davis who added a 55-yard touchdown run, to lead Kentucky to a 35-3 win over Akron Saturday night. Leary threw for 315 yards and had scoring passes of 6 yards to Josh Kattus and 22 yards to Tayvion Robinson in the first half, and an improbable 58 yard touchdown pass to Davis while escaping two defenders in the third quarter. He jogged off the field after taking a hard hit midway through the fourth quarter. Akron quarterback DJ Irons passed for 130 yards to pace the Zips.

