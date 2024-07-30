Devin Hester rewrote NFL record book with his spectacular returns. Now, he goes into Hall of Fame

CHICAGO (AP) — Devin Hester will put the ultimate exclamation mark on his career on Saturday in Canton, Ohio, when he becomes the first player inducted primarily as a return specialist. He is one of three former Bears in this year’s class, along with Julius Peppers and Steve McMichael. The NFL had never seen someone like Hester when the Bears drafted him in the second round in 2006. Hester was one of the most feared players in the NFL. He returned a league-record 14 punts for touchdowns and ran back five more kickoffs for scores during an 11-year career spent mostly with the Bears.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.