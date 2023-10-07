Devin Grant has two pick-6s to power Buffalo to a 37-13 win over Central Michigan

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Devin Grant returned a pair of interceptions for touchdowns to power Buffalo to a 37-13 win over Central Michigan. After starting the season with four consecutive losses the Bulls picked up a second-straight win to maintain a share of the Mid-American Conference-East lead.

