Devin Farrell rallies Rhode Island to wild 46-44 victory over Hampton in 2OT

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Devin Farrell ran 2 yards for a touchdown and then ran for the mandatory two-point conversion in the second overtime and Rhode Island rallied for a wild 46-44 victory over Hampton. Rhode Island (4-1, 2-0 Coastal Athletic Association) trailed 31-17 when Farrell connected with Marquis Buchanan for a 41-yard touchdown with 5:56 left to play. Farrell directed a 10-play drive, capped by Malik Grant’s 2-yard touchdown run with 24 seconds remaining to force overtime. Farrell opened the first OT with a 12-yard scoring toss to Greg Gaines III. Malcolm Mays answered for Hampton (3-3, 0-2) with a 25-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Hatcher on first down. Hampton scored on Mays’ 8-yard toss to begin the second extra period, but his conversion pass was incomplete, setting the stage for Farrell.

