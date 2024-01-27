Devin Carter scored 29, Providence beats ex-coach Cooley and Hoyas 84-76

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Devin Carter scored 11 of his 29 points in the last two minutes to help Providence beat Georgetown 84-76. Carter scored seven in a row as Providence came from behind to give former coach Ed Cooley a hostile welcome back. Cooley was cursed at and mocked from his first arrival on the court. But it wasn’t until Carter’s game-clinching scoring spurt that the Friars were able to finish the job on the court.

