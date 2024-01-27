Devin Carter scored 29, Providence beats ex-coach Cooley and Hoyas 84-76

By JIMMY GOLEN The Associated Press
FILE - Georgetown head coach Ed Cooley calls out to his team in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against UConn, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024, in Hartford, Conn. Ed Cooley figures he has a pretty good idea of what to expect when he brings his current team, Georgetown, to play at the home of his former team, Providence, in a Big East matchup Saturday that'll serve as a sort of homecoming for the basketball coach. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jessica Hill]

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Devin Carter scored 11 of his 29 points in the last two minutes to help Providence beat Georgetown 84-76. Carter scored seven in a row as Providence came from behind to give former coach Ed Cooley a hostile welcome back. Cooley was cursed at and mocked from his first arrival on the court. But it wasn’t until Carter’s game-clinching scoring spurt that the Friars were able to finish the job on the court.

