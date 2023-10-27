Devin Booker, Bradley Beal unable to play in Suns’ 2nd game of the season vs the Lakers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Devin Booker and Bradley Beal are sitting out due to injuries when the Phoenix Suns visit the Los Angeles Lakers. Phoenix coach Frank Vogel said Booker “tweaked his foot” late in the Suns’ season-opening victory over Golden State, and he has significant soreness. Beal has yet to make his Suns debut, with lower back tightness keeping him out of their first two games. The injuries left Kevin Durant as the only healthy member of the Suns’ new Big Three as they faced LeBron James and Anthony Davis in the Lakers’ home opener. James and Durant faced each other for the first time since Christmas 2018.

