Devils sign restricted free agent Dawson Mercer to 3-year, $12 million contract

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils rewarded productive young forward Dawson Mercer with a three-year, $12 million contract on Friday. Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald said the 22-year-old will earn $3 million this coming season, $4.75 million the following year and $4.25 million in the final year, 2026-27. Mercer had 20 goals and 13 assists last season, playing in all 82 games. He had a career-high four power-play goals last season with an average time on ice of 17:13. In three seasons, the Canadian has 64 goals and 67 assists.

