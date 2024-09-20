Devils sign restricted free agent Dawson Mercer to 3-year, $12 million contract

By The Associated Press
FILE - New Jersey Devils center Dawson Mercer (91) skates with the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Nashville Predators, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/George Walker IV]

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils rewarded productive young forward Dawson Mercer with a three-year, $12 million contract on Friday. Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald said the 22-year-old will earn $3 million this coming season, $4.75 million the following year and $4.25 million in the final year, 2026-27. Mercer had 20 goals and 13 assists last season, playing in all 82 games. He had a career-high four power-play goals last season with an average time on ice of 17:13. In three seasons, the Canadian has 64 goals and 67 assists.

