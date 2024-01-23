Devils sign GM Tom Fitzgerald to a multiyear extension, promote him to president of hockey ops

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils have signed general manager Tom Fitzgerald to a multiyear contract extension. They’ve also added president of hockey operations to his title. Co-owner David Blitzer announced Fitzgerald’s extension and promotion on Tuesday. The Devils are considered one of the fastest-rising teams in the NHL after making the playoffs last season. Fitzgerald has been running the show as GM since taking over for Ray Shero on an interim basis in January 2020.

