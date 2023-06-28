Devils re-sign forward Timo Meier to 8-year, $70M contract

By TOM CANAVAN The Associated Press
FILE - New Jersey Devils' Timo Meier (96) skates with the puck against the Carolina Hurricanes during the first period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., May 5, 2023. The Devils announced Wednesday, June 28, that the team has agreed to terms with restricted free agent winger Meier on an eight-year contract worth $70.4 million. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Karl B DeBlaker]

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils secured another piece from last year’s team, re-signing forward Timo Meier to an eight-year, $70.4 million contract through the 2030-31 season. General manager Tom Fitzgerald announced the signing of the restricted free agent on Wednesday, hours before the start of the NHL draft in Nashville, Tennessee. The contract will pay the 26-year-old Swiss forward an average of $8.8 million annually with the deal starting at $12 million this coming season and winding down to $7.2 million in the last year. Meier had a career-high 40 goals last season.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.