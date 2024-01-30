Devils’ Jack Hughes will attend but won’t participate in NHL All-Star events because of injury

Jack Hughes won’t participate in the skills competition or 3-on-3 tournament at the upcoming NHL All-Star Weekend because of injury. New Jersey Devils teammate Jesper Bratt was added to the All-Star roster Wednesday as a last-minute replacement for Hughes. Mathew Barzal of the New York Islanders will replace Hughes as one of the 12 players doing the skills competition Friday. Hughes still will go to Toronto to co-captain one of the All-Star teams with brother Quinn of the Vancouver Canucks. Hughes has been out since leaving the Devils’ game against Chicago on Jan. 5 with an upper body injury.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.