Devils hoping Palat regains Stanley Cup magic for playoffs

By TOM CANAVAN The Associated Press
New Jersey Devils left wing Ondrej Palat (18) waves to the fans after a video tribute during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Tampa Bay Lightning Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. Palat won two Stanley Cups with the Lightning. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Chris O'Meara]

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils hoped they would be where they are now when they signed Ondrej Palat to a five-year, $30 million contract in the offseason. The team is in the Stanley Cup playoffs for the first time in five seasons. Palat might be the X-factor in the Devils’ opening round series against the New York Rangers. The former Tampa Bay forward played 138 postseason games with the two-time champion Lightning and he has 48 goals and 46 assists.

