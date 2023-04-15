Devils hoping Palat regains Stanley Cup magic for playoffs

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils hoped they would be where they are now when they signed Ondrej Palat to a five-year, $30 million contract in the offseason. The team is in the Stanley Cup playoffs for the first time in five seasons. Palat might be the X-factor in the Devils’ opening round series against the New York Rangers. The former Tampa Bay forward played 138 postseason games with the two-time champion Lightning and he has 48 goals and 46 assists.

