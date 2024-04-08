Devils goalie Kahkonen leaves game against Predators in first period with undisclosed injury

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey goalie Kaapo Kahkonen left the Devils’ game against Nashville on Sunday in the first period with an undisclosed injury. Kahkonen left the ice with he trainer’s help after the Predators’ Roman Josi scored on a slap shot that tied the score 1-1 at 8:39 of the opening period. He had four saves. Jake Allen came on to take Kahkonen’s place. Kahkonen, acquired from San Jose on March 8 in a goalie swap that sent Vitek Vanecek to the Sharks, is 1-3 with a 2.92 goals-against average in five starts with New Jersey.

