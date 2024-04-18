Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald says Travis Green is part of his search for a new coach

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — General manager Tom Fitzgerald is looking for a new coach for the New Jersey Devils and interim skipper Travis Green remains in the running for the job. Speaking three days after the Devils ended a disappointing season by missing the playoffs, Fitzgerald said he hopes to have a full-time coach in place for the NHL draft in late June. He said Thursday he has spoken with Green briefly but wants to be thorough. Fitzgerald wants his coach to be a person who can communicate while holding the players accountable. He said Green checks many of those boxes.

