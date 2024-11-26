Devils forward Timo Meier suspended for one game for hit on Preds’ Zachary L’Heureux

By The Associated Press
New Jersey Devils' Timo Meier, right, skates with a referee before a misconduct penalty was called against him during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Nashville Predators, Monday, Nov. 25, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Pamela Smith]

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Devils forward Timo Meier has been suspended without pay for one game for cross-checking Nashville Predators forward Zachary L’Heureux in a game on Monday night. The NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced the suspension Tuesday. The incident happened at 12:17 of the third period. Meier was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for cross-checking. Under the terms of the CBA, Meier will forfeit $45,833. The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.