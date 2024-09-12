Devils defenseman Luke Hughes to miss start of NHL season with shoulder injury

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Devils defenseman Luke Hughes is likely to miss the start of the NHL season next month after sustaining an injury to his left shoulder during off-season training. The Devils released a statement Thursday saying the 21-year-old brother of All-Star center Jack Hughes was hurt earlier this month and is expected to be sidelined 6 to 8 weeks. The team said he will not require surgery. The Devils open the regular season in Europe, facing former coach Lindy Ruff and the Buffalo Sabres for two games in Prague on Oct. 4-5.

