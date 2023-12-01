Devils defenseman Brendan Smith suspended 2 games for slashing

NEW YORK (AP) — New Jersey Devils defenseman Brendan Smith was suspended for two games without pay by the NHL on Friday for slashing Philadelphia forward Travis Konecny. After Konecny cross-checked Smith in the Devils’ 4-3 overtime victory Thursday night, Smith retaliated with a hard swing to Konecny’s left side. Smith was called for slashing penalty. The suspension will cost him $11,458. The NHL fined Konecny $5,000 for cross-checking.

