Devils D Luke Hughes and Brett Pesce back from injury, to debut in Detroit

DETROIT (AP) — Luke Hughes and Brett Pesce are expected to return from injury and make their season debuts for the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night in Detroit. Hughes, 21, hurt his shoulder training in the offseason. Pesce broke a leg in the playoffs last season with the Carolina Hurricanes and has been rehabbing. New Jersey is 5-3-1 without them, but it gave up 14 goals in losing the past two games. Hughes had nine goals and 38 assists in 82 games last season. He was a finalist for the Calder Trophy, given to the NHL’s top rookie.

