Devils coach Lindy Ruff has been given a multi-year contact extension on the eve of the season

Less than a year after leading the New Jersey Devils to their best regular season, coach Lindy Ruff has been signed to a multi-year contract extension. Terms were not immediately available. General manager Tom Fitzgerald announced the signing on Wednesday, a day before the Devils opened the 2023-24 season at home against the Detroit Red Wings. Devils managing partner David Blitzer said the extension was well deserved. The young Devils won 52 games and posted 112 points last season, both franchise records. New Jersey made the playoffs for the first time since 2018 led by the young superstar Jack Hughes.

