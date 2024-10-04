Devils beat Sabres 4-1 in NHL regular-season opener in Prague

PRAGUE (AP) — Paul Cotter had a goal and an assist in his Devils debut as New Jersey beat the Buffalo Sabres 4-1 on Friday in the NHL regular-season opener played in the Czech Republic capital.

After former NHL great Jaromir Jagr, who still plays in the Czech league, dropped a ceremonial puck, Stefan Noesen became the first scorer of the season 8:39 in to put New Jersey up. Defenseman Johnathan Kovacevic made it 2-0, and then Nico Hischier scored early into the second before Owen Power got the Sabres on the scoreboard midway through the third. Cotter made it 4-1 on an open net.

The teams’ series of games on Friday and Saturday is part of the NHL global series. Two more international games will be played in Tampere, Finland, on Nov. 1-2 when defending Stanley Cup champion Florida faces the Dallas Stars.

This is the 11th season the NHL has played in Europe as part of its efforts to grow the fan base in hockey-mad countries like the Czech Republic, Sweden, Finland and others.

Devils: After failing to make the playoffs for the 10th time in 12 seasons, New Jersey had valuable contributions from newcomers. Coach Sheldon Keefe was hired in May after being fired by Toronto; Kovacevic was acquired in a trade with the Montreal Canadiens, Cotter a trade with the Vegas Golden Knights and goaltender Jacob Markstrom a trade with the Calgary Flames.

Sabres: Buffalo was unable to take advantage of four power-play opportunities.

Before the puck dropped, players and spectators observed 13 seconds of silence to honor Johnny Gaudreau. The Columbus Blue Jackets forward was killed along with his brother Matthew on Aug. 29 while bicycling in New Jersey.

Markstrom saved 30 shots in his New Jersey debut.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 19 saves for the Sabres.

The teams will complete their series in Prague on Saturday.

