Devils All-Star Jack Hughes out for the rest of the season, will have shoulder surgery

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Devils All-Star forward Jack Hughes is going to miss the rest of the season because of a shoulder injury that will require surgery this week. The Devils announced the decision Tuesday less than two hours before they were to face the Toronto Maple Leafs in their penultimate home game this season. Hughes, who has 27 goals and 47 assists, will have the surgery on Wednesday.

