Devils add toughness by acquiring Kurtis MacDermid in a trade with the Avalanche

By The Associated Press
Colorado Avalanche defenseman Kurtis MacDermid (56) looks for the puck in front of Washington Capitals defenseman Joel Edmundson (6) during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Stephanie Scarbrough]

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils have acquired Kurtis MacDermid from the Colorado Avalanche. New Jersey sent a 2024 seventh-round pick and the rights to unsigned 23-year-old forward Zakhar Bardakov. MacDermid gives the Devils some much-needed toughness as they try to stay in the playoff race in the Eastern Conference. The 6-foot-5, 233-pounder can play forward or defense. MacDermid has averaged just over 5 minutes a night in 29 games this season for Colorado.

