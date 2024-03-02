Devils add toughness by acquiring Kurtis MacDermid in a trade with the Avalanche

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils have acquired Kurtis MacDermid from the Colorado Avalanche. New Jersey sent a 2024 seventh-round pick and the rights to unsigned 23-year-old forward Zakhar Bardakov. MacDermid gives the Devils some much-needed toughness as they try to stay in the playoff race in the Eastern Conference. The 6-foot-5, 233-pounder can play forward or defense. MacDermid has averaged just over 5 minutes a night in 29 games this season for Colorado.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.