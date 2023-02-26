Devils acquire Timo Meier in blockbuster trade with Sharks

The New Jersey Devils have acquired Timo Meier from the San Jose Sharks in a blockbuster trade days before the NHL trade deadline. New Jersey sent a 2023 first-round pick, a conditional 2024 first-rounder, forward Andreas Johnsson and prospects Shakir Mukhamadullin, Fabian Zetterlund and Nikita Okhotiuk. In return, they get Meier, defenseman Scott Harrington and prospects Timur Ibragimov, Santeri Hatakka and Zach Emond to finish a complicated deal. Meier is under team control for at least next year. The 26-year-old Swiss winger has 31 goals and 21 assists in 57 games this season. Meier joins a playoff race with the Devils after the rival Rangers and Islanders each made moves to improve their stock.

