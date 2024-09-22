Deuce Lee’s fumble recovery in final seconds allows Monmouth to escape FIU with 45-42 road win

MIAMI (AP) — Michael Calton Jr. kicked a 43-yard field goal to take the lead with under two minutes left and Deuce Lee recovered a fumble at the goal line to preserve Monmouth’s 45-42 win over Florida International. The Hawks earned their first win over an FBS program in seven starts and played their third road game in the first four weeks — travelling 3,682 air miles to play games at Eastern Washington, Maine and Miami.

