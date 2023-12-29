Detroit will be without center Isaiah Stewart for the next two weeks because of lingering toe injury

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Pistons will try to end their NBA record-setting 28-game losing streak without injured center Isaiah Stewart. The team says Stewart will miss the next 10-to-14 days with a sprain to his big toe. Stewart did not play in the Piston’s latest loss, a 128-122 overtime defeat to Boston on Thursday night. The team says Stewart needs to rest and rehab after being injured two weeks ago against Philadelphia. Stewart has averaged 10.4 points and seven rebounds a game this season.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.