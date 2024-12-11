Detroit Tigers sign RHP Alex Cobb to $15 million, 1-year contract

DETROIT (AP) — Alex Cobb has signed a $15 million, one-year contract with the Detroit Tigers, adding a veteran right-hander to the team’s rotation. Under the deal announced Tuesday, Cobb can earn $1 million bonuses for 140 and 150 innings pitched. Detroit is looking to take the next step after it earned an American League wild card this year for its first postseason appearance since 2014. The Tigers swept Houston in the opening round before getting eliminated by Cleveland in five games in their AL Division Series. The 37-year-old Cobb joins a rotation fronted by AL Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal.

