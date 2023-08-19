Detroit Tigers release veteran catcher Eric Haase, sign free agent C Carson Kelly with eye on future

CLEVELAND (AP) — With an eye toward improving their catching in the future, the Detroit Tigers designated veteran Eric Haase for assignment and signed free agent catcher Carson Kelly. Haase has been with Detroit since 2000. The 30-year-old has struggled at the plate, especially against left-handers with just a .129 average. Haase caught the second game of Friday night’s doubleheader before manager A.J. Hinch told him he was being designated. Kelly was released earlier this week by Arizona. The 29-year-old will initially back up Jake Rogers, but Hinch said the two catchers could wind up splitting duties.

