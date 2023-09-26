Detroit Tigers name Jeff Greenberg as new general manager

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Tigers have named Jeff Greenberg as the team’s new general manager. Tigers president Scott Harris and Greenberg worked together for the Cubs from 2012-19. While Harris continued to climb the traditional front-office ladder, becoming general manager of the San Francisco Giants in 2019, Greenberg left the Cubs in 2022 and became the associate general manager of the NHL’s Chicago Blackhawks.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.