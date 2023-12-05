Detroit Tigers hire 4 new coaches to complete manager A.J. Hinch’s staff for 2014

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Tigers have hired four new coaches for manager A.J. Hinch’s staff, adding Joey Cora as their third base coach. The Tigers announced the moves during baseball’s winter meetings. They also hired Anthony Iapoce as first base coach, Ryan Sienko as catching coach and Lance Zawadzki as assistant major league hitting coach for the 2024 season. Cora spent the past two seasons coaching third base for the New York Mets. He held the same position with the Pittsburgh Pirates from 2017-21 and was their infield coach as well. Cora was a bench coach with Miami in 2012 and the Chicago White Sox between 2007-11 after serving as their third base coach from 2004-06. Cora played 11 years in the majors with the Padres, White Sox, Seattle and Cleveland.

