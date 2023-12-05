Detroit Tigers give manager A.J. Hinch long-term contract extension and hire 4 new coaches

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Detroit Tigers have signed manager A.J. Hinch to what the team said was a long-term contract extension and hired four new coaches for his staff. Hinch has managed the Tigers for three years after five seasons in Houston, where he led the Astros to the 2017 World Series title but was given a one-year suspension by Major League Baseball and fired by Houston ahead of the 2020 season for his role in the team’s sign-stealing scandal. The Tigers also hired Joey Cora as third base coach, Anthony Iapoce as first base coach, Ryan Sienko as catching coach and Lance Zawadzki as assistant major league hitting coach.

