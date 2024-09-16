Detroit Red Wings sign Lucas Raymond to an 8-year, $64.6 million contract

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Red Wings have signed forward Lucas Raymond to an eight-year contract worth $64.6 million days before training camp opens. Raymond will count $8.075 million against the salary cap through 2032. The 22-year-old was a restricted free agent without a contract for the upcoming NHL season. The Red Wings have another one of those in defenseman Moritz Seider, who won the Calder Trophy as rookie of the year in 2021-22. Detroit is looking to end an eight-year playoff drought dating to the Original Six franchise’s last appearance in 2016.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.