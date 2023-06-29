Detroit Red Wings pick up Yamamoto, Kostin in trade with Oilers for future considerations

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Red Wings have picked up 24-year-old forwards Kailer Yamamoto and Klim Kostin in a trade with Edmonton for future considerations. The move clears salary cap space for the Oilers. Yamamoto had 10 goals and 15 assists in 58 games last season, which was his sixth in Edmonton. Kostin, a restricted free agent, had 11 goals and 10 assists in 57 games.

