Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jack Campbell enters the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program

NEW YORK (AP) — Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jack Campbell has entered the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program. The league and union announced Friday that Campbell will be away from the Red Wings organization indefinitely while he receives care. Campbell may return to practices and games when cleared by program administrators. The 32-year-old was expected to begin the season with the Grand Rapids Griffins of the American Hockey League. Detroit signed him for the league-minimum $775,000 after the Edmonton Oilers bought out the three seasons remaining on his five-year, $25 million contract last summer.

