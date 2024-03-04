Detroit Red Wings captain and leading scorer Dylan Larkin is out 2 weeks with injury

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin will miss roughly the next two weeks because of injury. Coach Derek Lalonde said Larkin would be out with a lower-body injury that occurred in the team’s loss to Florida over the weekend. Joe Veleno will move into the top center spot between Alex DeBrincat and Patrick Kane to temporarily fill in for Detroit’s leading scorer. Larkin has 26 goals and 28 assists for 54 points in 55 games this season. The Red Wings hold one of the two Eastern Conference wild-card spots and are on track to return to the playoffs after a seven-year absence.

