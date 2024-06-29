Detroit pitcher Kenta Maeda says he’s OK despite taking line drive off glove and stomach vs. Angels

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Detroit Tigers pitcher Kenta Maeda should be on schedule to make his next start despite being hit by a liner during during the sixth inning of Friday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels. Taylor Ward’s liner up the middle appeared to hit Maeda on his right hip, but it first went off his glove hand and then his stomach as the ball deflected toward first base. Maeda tried running to the bag as Mark Canha fielded the ball, but Maeda grimaced and dropped to his knee in pain before getting to first base. The 36-year old Japanese right-hander walked back to the mound and then back to the dugout on his own after talking to manager A.J. Hinch and trainers.

