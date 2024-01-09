Detroit Pistons G Cade Cunningham out at least a week with a left knee strain

By The Associated Press
Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham, right, drives to the basket as Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, left, defends in the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/David Zalubowski]

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Pistons say guard Cade Cunningham will miss at least a week with a left knee strain. The team says the injury was revealed on an MRI and he will be re-evaluated in seven to 10 days. Cunningham had been a bright spot on a team with an NBA-worst 3-33 record. He is averaging 22.8 points, 7.2 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game. Cunningham was injured in the second quarter of a 131-114 loss to the Denver Nuggets.

