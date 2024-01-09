Detroit Pistons G Cade Cunningham out at least a week with a left knee strain

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Pistons say guard Cade Cunningham will miss at least a week with a left knee strain. The team says the injury was revealed on an MRI and he will be re-evaluated in seven to 10 days. Cunningham had been a bright spot on a team with an NBA-worst 3-33 record. He is averaging 22.8 points, 7.2 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game. Cunningham was injured in the second quarter of a 131-114 loss to the Denver Nuggets.

