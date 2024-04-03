Detroit Mercy hires ex-Northern Illinois coach Mark Montgomery off Izzo’s staff at Michigan State

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Mercy has hired former Northern Illinois coach Mark Montgomery off Tom Izzo’s staff at Michigan State. The Horizon League school announced the move on Wednesday, nearly a month after parting ways with coach Mike Davis. Northern Illinois earned a share of a Mid-American Conference division title in 2020 under Montgomery and fired him a year later with a 1-7 record during the pandemic-shortened season, leading to a short stint on Davis’ staff at Detroit. Montgomery was on Izzo’s staff the last three years and was also an assistant for him from 2001 to 2011.

