Detroit Mercy and coach Mike Davis agree to part ways after Titans finish season at 1-31

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Mercy and men’s basketball coach Mike Davis have “mutually agreed to part ways” two days after the Titans finished their season with a 1-31 record, the school announced Thursday. Davis’ departure also comes a year after his son, Antoine, came four points shy of breaking Pete Maravich’s NCAA men’s scoring record of 3,667 points. The Titans were 60-119 in six seasons under Davis, including 44-65 in Horizon League play. They began this season with 26 consecutive losses.

