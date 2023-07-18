Detroit Lions enter training camp with highest expectations in many years

The Detroit Lions are entering the season with the highest expectations they’ve had in years. Detroit won eight of its last 10 games last season and finished with a winning record for the first time since 2017. Detroit bolstered its shaky defense in free agency and the draft. Keeping veteran quarterback Jared Goff healthy will be important because Nate Sudfeld serves as his backup with just six games of experience since being drafted in 2016. The Lions will have a kicking competition in the preseason with Michael Badgley trying to keep his job, holding off Riley Patterson.

