Detroit high schools produced the most NFL players in opening week with 19

Sauce Gardner’s hometown is practically an NFL factory. There were 19 players from Detroit high schools on NFL rosters for opening week, the most of any city. Bradenton, Florida, had the second most players with 17, followed by Houston with 16 players. Las Vegas (15), Miami (14) and Atlanta (14) were next on the list. Overall, Texas had the most players of any state with 187. Florida (178) and California (173) were next. Georgia (150) was the only other state with more than 100.

