Detroit Grand Prix’s split pits adds intrigue to IndyCar race’s return downtown

By LARRY LAGE The Associated Press
Cars leave the split pit lanes during qualifications for the IndyCar Detroit Grand Prix auto race in Detroit, Saturday, June 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Paul Sancya]

DETROIT (AP) — IndyCar is throwing two new wrinkles and a lot of bumps at its drivers in the Motor City. The Detroit Grand Prix will make its debut on a 10-turn, 1.7 mile downtown street circuit Sunday. The course includes a split pit lane that will force drivers to find a way to peacefully merge back onto the track. The split pit will position 14 drivers on the left 13 on the right, experimenting with such a setup for the first time in series history.

