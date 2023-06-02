Detroit Grand Prix provides IndyCar drivers with fresh start after Indy 500

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Grand Prix provides drivers and teams with a chance for a fresh start, coming off Josef Newgarden’s win at the Indianapolis 500. Jack Harvey is thankful for the opportunity. The Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver is ranked No. 22. With 11 races remaining, he’s fighting to keep his job and salvage a sputtering IndyCar career. The Detroit Grand Prix is returning to a downtown street course for the first time since 1991 after running up the river on Belle Isle, perhaps giving Harvey a chance to earn desperately needed points on Sunday.

