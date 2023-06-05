Detroit Grand Prix aims to make track improvements for 2nd year on downtown streeets

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Grand Prix’s short, narrow and bumpy track took some shots a day before the race returned to streets downtown. Race chairman said any potential damage was recovered by an exciting race on Sunday. Alex Palou won the race with a dominant performance, a day after saying the 1.7-mile circuit was too tight and too short for IndyCar. While the Spaniard did say the race went smoother than expected, he did suggest it can be improved for 2024. Denker agreed, but added the track can’t be made longer as Palou suggested.

