Destination Paris: Tara Davis-Woodhall and husband Hunter focus on small stuff in chase for gold

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — They are track and field’s power couple. Long jumper Tara Davis-Woodhall and her husband, Hunter Woodhall, are on a quest to make this Olympic year better than any before it. Tara finished second at the world championships last year in women’s long jump — a result she said was fine, but that was one spot below what she wanted. Hunter, who had a birth defect that forced him to have his legs amputated below the knee, didn’t even get to the starting line for the 400 meters at world Paralympic championships because one of his prosthetics broke. The couple is convinced that the small details — eating better, sleeping more, paying more attention to their workouts — will make the difference in this year that could change their lives.

