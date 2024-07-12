Destination Paris: Swimmer Ryan Murphy longs to reclaim top spot on medal podium at the Olympics

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Ryan Murphy longs to reclaim the top spot on the medal podium at the Paris Olympics. America’s backstroke star was relegated to silver and bronze in his individual races at Tokyo. The performance still irks him just a bit. The 29-year-old Floridian will be competing in the men’s 100 and 200-meter back for the third Olympics in row. He’s a worthy successor to America’s long run of backstroke success in the U.S., picking up the baton from giants such as John Nabor, Rick Carey, Lenny Krayzelburg, Aaron Peirsol and Matt Grevers. At the 2016 Olympics in 2016, Murphy swept the men’s backstroke events and also won gold as part of the 4×100 medley relay. He followed up in Tokyo with silver, bronze and another gold in the medley relay.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.