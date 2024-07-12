Destination Paris: Gymnast Jordan Chiles’ long journey back to the Olympics is rooted in joy

SPRING, Texas (AP) — American gymnast Jordan Chiles is determined to enjoy her second trip to the Olympics. Chiles helped the U.S. win a team silver in Tokyo but failed to qualify for any individual finals, something she says pushed her to aim for Paris. The 23-year-old Chiles has battled injury and personal loss over the last 18 months to make it back to the Games. She says she persevered to honor her family and because she feels she owed it to herself to maximize the talents she’s been given.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.