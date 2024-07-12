Destination Paris: American gymnast Frederick Richard wants to bring his sport to the masses

ANN ARBOR, Michigan (AP) — American gymnast Frederick Richard wants to do more than win a medal or two at the Olympics. The 20-year-old wants people to know his chosen sport isn’t just for women. Richard is the president and CEO of “Frederick Flips” an apparel company, and a social media influencer with hundreds of thousands of followers. Richard has plenty of substance to go with his style. He became the first American man in 13 years to win a medal at the world championships last fall. Richard says however things go for him in Paris, his mission to bring men’s gymnastics to the masses will not change.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.