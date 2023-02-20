Despite new coach, Valencia loses fifth straight league game

MADRID (AP) — New coach but same disappointing result for Valencia. It has lost at Getafe 1-0 in the debut of coach Rubén Baraja for its fifth straight loss in the Spanish league. The result drops the traditional club to second to last and is expected to add fuel to the protests from fans against Singaporean owner Peter Lim. Captain Gabriel Paulista went to talk to the Valencia supporters at Coliseum Alfonso Pérez Stadium after the match. Some fans held “Lim Go Home” signs.

